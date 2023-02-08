Egg Shortage, Follow The Money Or The Counterfeit Money Scam

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What is wrong with counterfeited money. It is communism. Enslaves everybody. No rights. A few people recieve all the money. Ending with a few people owning everything. The money is not equally distribute. Only a few people recieve the free money! Printed out of thin air. Puts eveyone out of business. Only gold and silver coins are real honest money. These evil people did not pay for one thing. Every Cooperation, the government, the military, 3 letter agencies, banks, etc. They do not own anything. https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/126/869/154/playable/f492872ac0f1634f.mp4https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/126/869/154/playable/f492872ac0f1634f.mp4