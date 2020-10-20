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YOUR ENSLAVED. A WARNING TO AMERICA
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37 views • October 20, 2020
Are you free or are you living in an illusion of freedom? This video explores how we have sold out to the money system in order to live comfortable lives. But even thought you don't feel the chains doesn't mean they are not there.
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