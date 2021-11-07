EP 2684-6PM FBI RAID OF PROJECT VERITAS CONFIRMS AUTHENTICITY OF ASHLEY BIDEN's DIARY; 'INAPPROPRIATE" SHOWER WITH JOE BIDEN 

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The Justice Department searched two locations associated with the conservative group Project Veritas as part of an investigation into how a diary stolen from President Biden’s daughter, Ashley, came to be publicly disclosed a week and a half before the 2020 presidential election, according to people briefed on the matter. Federal agents in New York conducted the court-ordered searches on Thursday — one in New York City and one in suburban Westchester County — at places linked to people who had worked with the group and its leader, James O’Keefe, according to two of the people briefed on the events. The investigation is being handled by F.B.I. agents and federal prosecutors in Manhattan who work on public corruption matters, the people said. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19202
Special Guest: Dr. David Clements is a law professor and long time prosecutor that oversaw 6 law enforcement agencies, and tried many high profile cases, including first degree murder. He came to national prominence after appearing on Tucker Carlson after standing up to his university's targeting of conservatives. He is also a contributor to Bannon's War Room on election integrity issues.
Official telegram channel for Professor David K. Clements
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