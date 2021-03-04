58-year-old male pharmacist dies 10 days after Covid-19 vaccine

Here is a report from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) about a 58-year-old male pharmacist from Virginia who died 10 days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.Alex Berenson shows a screenshot from VAERS here:The report on VAERS is shown here:Write-up: The patient, who was a pharmacist, developed fatigue and shortness of breath hours after receiving vaccine. Two days later, on 01/28/2021, the patient went to local urgent care for worsening shortness of breath and was referred to Hospital for worsening dyspnea and hypoxia. The patient was admitted to the hospital We was found to have bilateral pulmonary infiltrates and treated for pneumonia with Rocephin and azithromycin. He was tested for COVID-19 multiple times, but each of the results were negative. Despite the negative results, there was high clinical suspicion for COVID-19 and the patient was started on Remdesivir and Decadron. The patient''s oxygen requirements continued to worsen and the patient was transferred to another facility for higher level of care. There his hypoxia worsened and he required mechanical ventilation. Patient then developed hypotension and required vasopressors for blood pressure support. Furthermore, patient developed acute renal failure requiring hemodialysis. Despite mechanical ventilation with FiO2 100%, and for vasopressors, patient clinically deteriorated and family decided to palliatively extubate on 02/05/2021.Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News