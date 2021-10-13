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Dr Lee Merritt Packs Mountains of Information Deconstructing Fallacy of the Pandemic
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6159 views • October 13, 2021
Dr Lee Merritt dishes out a packed presentation with data that she shares with the AAPS Conference and the world. Explains the missing virus and where and how the isolates are generated.
Well worth the 60min to listen and watch.
Credit Dr Lee Merritt and AAPS - Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
drleemerritt.com
www.aaps.org
Well worth the 60min to listen and watch.
Credit Dr Lee Merritt and AAPS - Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
drleemerritt.com
www.aaps.org
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