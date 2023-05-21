Understanding physical death gives a Believer confidence.

1Thess lesson #89. Our soul is who we truly are, and it lives forever, the human body is temporal. Do not allow the lies of Satan to bring confusion or fear into your life, understand physical illness and death are a small portion of the walk in God's plan and are necessary. Our victory is in resurrected life!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.