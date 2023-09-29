Scientist Warns Omicron Synthetic, modRNA Food/Experiment & CDC Desperate To Jab Kids/Pregnant Women

TheLastAmericanVagabond
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/omicron-synthetic-modrna-food-cdc
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get TLAV Apparel:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support TLAV through Autonomy:
Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research
Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Sovern: https://sovren.media/u/tlavagabond/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
Telegram: https://t.me/TLAVagabond
VK: https://vk.com/id504366611
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_last_american_vagabond/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thelastamericanvagabond
Getter: https://gettr.com/user/tlavagabond
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TLAVagabond
Locals: https://thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vagabond-Censored-103475109010293/
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheDailyWrapUp #TheLastAmericanVagabond
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.