How To Prepare For The Coming Confrontation With The Powers Of Darkness - MFBTV09

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Messages From Beyond The Veil 09
Augusto lays the groundwork for this series on preparation by emphasizing the importance of covenant in our relationship and walk with the Lord.
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Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire:
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064