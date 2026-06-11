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Belfast local says, “It’s the government’s fault.
They’ve ignored immigration concerns for 20 years.
People aren’t being listened to… then something like Monday night happens and people react.”
He called the crimes completely avoidable: immigrants coming in with no job, no visa, then stabbing locals.
Source @Zeee Media🎙
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