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Ο ΝΟΜΟΣ NESARA ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΕΙΣ ΤΟΥ ...
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206 views • June 26, 2020
ΑΝΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΕΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΔΡ. ΕΜΜ. ΛΑΜΠΡΑΚΗ ΣΤΟΝ ART FM ΚΥΠΡΟΥ-ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΝΙΚΟ ΑΜΑΡΑΝΤΟ
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Δείτε και...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX8QRmd08zI
Πρόεδρος της Ε.Ν.D. Δρ Μανώλης Λαμπράκης ομιλία στο Ξενοδοχείο Akali
στα Χανιά στις 7.8.2013 μιλάει για την συνθήκη NESARA
- - - - - -- - -
Δείτε και...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX8QRmd08zI
Πρόεδρος της Ε.Ν.D. Δρ Μανώλης Λαμπράκης ομιλία στο Ξενοδοχείο Akali
στα Χανιά στις 7.8.2013 μιλάει για την συνθήκη NESARA
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