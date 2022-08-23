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Back to the Book of Acts Part 48: The Great Shipwreck
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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In this 27th chapter, we’ll look at Paul’s last journey as he traveled to Rome as a prisoner. Judging by the severity of difficulties, this trip was the worst testing he had yet to endure. Pastor John brings out some facts about the soldiers on the ship and what day-to-day life was like on the open sea.

But the main story is about the people on the ship and how they responded to a message from God when all seemed lost. This is a gripping story that every Christian should know and be able to share with someone facing tough times.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1188.pdf

RLJ-1188 -- MAY 31, 2009

Back to the Book of Acts (BBA)
Part 48: The Great Shipwreck

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