NWO moved 300,000 US troops to Ukraine for nuclear war & plan to start next pandemic from UK July 15

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Pastor David Gates exposes that the Illuminati NWO G7 meeting ordered NATO to move troops officially into Ukraine to fight Russian troops, and start Satan Lucifer and the Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire’s NWO World War 3 and nuclear war. They have moved 300,000 American troops into Ukraine and many more troops from other nations to genocide exterminate the human soldiers and millions of “useless eaters cockroach-level pest human specie and humanoid specie” civilians, and store their human meat as food in frozen storage for the Draco avatar elites. The COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon AI “black goo” femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination neuralink satellite hive-mind t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine’s Noah’s days Atlantis Umbrella company CEO Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar cyborg lichten soldaten super soldier Tom Cruise (Richard Bay) and Chief Scientist fake human pedophile cannibal Satanist Bill Gates are planning to start their next pandemic on July 15, 2022 next week in Britain and spread it to the world. They have burned hundreds of food processing plants in the Jezebel-spirit-worshipper “women’s equality” End Times harlot Church’s Western feminist nations, and are planning a manufactured famine, and EMP strike to shut down all electricity to humans, and cut off of all diesel fuel to run transport trucks. Jezebel and her reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers are planning to castrate all their loyal Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel spirit filled” men, and make all their loyal Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel demon-possessed” women into lesbian child sex slaves. The reptilian hybrid elites often eat the women in their elites’ restaurants, because their meat is more tender than the human specie men’s flesh. Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala ascended master fallen angel devils “Twilight Saga vampire” incarnate avatar elites may keep some human women to breed nephilim children with. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” pastors are under judgment because they are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by fallen angels to stick their middle finger up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office, and eating like Western female pastors who look like hippos from behind, and committing adultery every day with their second spouses they hunted in church, and conducting Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft every day by going to doctors, and worshipping Satan Lucifer with their church’s Christian worship satanic rock music band, and not burning their spiritual contracts with Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati 501c3 tax exemption certificates to get church donators, and refusing to remove their penis Osiris phallic symbol Washington Monument and vagina Isis symbol White House oval office and Isis symbol Statue of Liberty as we had told them for decades, and support their troops who are 70% infiltrated by Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet avatar & android & clone army who they refuse to expose, and worship their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors and hate us real Christians.





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