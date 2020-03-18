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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ηχου ΚΑΡΛ ΝΤΟΝΙΤΖ O Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ πεθανε ο ΑΓΩΝΑΣ συνεχιζεται 2-5-1945
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76 views • March 18, 2020
Βιντεο με ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ την 2-5- 1945 απο τον ΝΑΥΑΡΧΟ του ΠΟΛΕΜ.ΝΑΥΤΙΚΟΥ της ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ KARL DONITZ πληρεξουσιου ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΗ μετα τον ΘΑΝΑΤΟ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ στο ΚΑΤΑΦΥΓΙΟ του στο ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟ οπου ΑΝΑΦΕΡΕΙ την ΑΠΩΛΕΙΑ του ΗΓΕΤΗ & οτι Ο ΑΓΩΝΑΣ ΚΑΤΑ του ΜΠΟΛΣΕΒΙΚΙΣΜΟΥ & ΕβραιοΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΤΑΙ.Η ΣΥΝΘΗΚΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ που εγινε απο τον ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟ Καιτελ με ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ-ΡΩΣΣΟΥΣ,ΑΓΓΛΟΥΣ ηταν ΠΑΡΑΝΟΜΗ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΕΞΟΥΣΙΟΔΟΤΗΣΗ.Αυτα για την ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ.
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