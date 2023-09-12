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he Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 179 - Skin For Skin!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
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25 views • September 12, 2023

In this video, I want to talk about the Biblical OT character of Job from the Book of Job, which is possibly the oldest manuscript in the Bible. The Book of Job isn’t so much about Job, but about the consequences of Job’s life of an agreement between God and Satan. It’s a REVELATION of HOW the Spiritual REALM works. It’s about AUTHORITY! God’s AUTHORITY over his creation, which INCLUDES SATAN! We would do well to pay close attention to these truths!

Job is an exemplar of what people of Faith are to do and NOT to do. If you call yourself Christian, then you need to heed the lessons found in the Book of Job and apply them to your own life. We get a bird’s eye view of how both God and Satan operate when dealing with mankind. Understanding God’s character as the fountain of absolute love and justice and Satan as the fountain of absolute hate and injustice is key to dealing with the challenges that life in this fallen, corrupt world brings. REMEMBER that Satan CAN’T just do what he wants. He must get PERMISSION from God to do what he does in the Earth!

THE "UNREGENERATE" HEART OF MAN IS BASE AND SELFISH!

IN THESE LAST DAYS PEOPLE ARE SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLOURS!

WORLDWIDE PEOPLE WILL DO ANYTHING TO SAVE THEIR LIVES!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

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mark of the beastjesuitsthe vatican
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