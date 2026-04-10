Iran's Right to Self-Defense and Nuclear Weapon, an interview with Scott Ritter

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Debates around self-defense and nuclear capability are raising complex questions about sovereignty, international agreements, and global standards. Perspectives differ on how rights are defined, enforced, and interpreted in today’s geopolitical landscape. As tensions continue, these discussions highlight the challenges of balancing security, law, and diplomacy on a global scale. It’s an issue that invites deeper thought and careful consideration. Watch the latest interview to explore the full context and perspectives shaping this ongoing conversation.
#GlobalDebate #InternationalRelations #WorldNews #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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