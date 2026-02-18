What Is Going On? This New Ghislane Maxwell Character Seems to Have Different Nose, Facial Features

It seems a lot of people are taking to social media and saying there is something off about the new Ghislane Maxwell "Character."

CNN Officially dropped the deposition clip and shows video of this Character pleading the Fifth.

Almost immediately people started screenshotting this new Maxwell and comparing it the Real One.

Some of the details are striking. With features like the nose and eyes standing out as being completely different. The voices do not match as well.

Some of the first comments on this state that.. "She Either Plumped up on Prison Food or That's Someone Else"

Other are quick to point out no amount of weight gain is going to affect the overall Structure of the Nose and Face.

And we have Grok saying that "NO, This is Not the Same person"

What do yal think?

And if this is a "New Character", what happened to the original?

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/02/10/us/video/ghislaine-maxwell-pleads-fifth-ldn-digvid-vrtc

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02722972.pdf

