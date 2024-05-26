The Game (2024) - Short Film Teaser

This is a Teaser for my re-edited short film The Game featuring a newly created suspense sequence. It's a crime thriller and was the first short film I made as a student on a media course in Wrexham, North Wales. The original edit was in b/w.
