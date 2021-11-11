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Dr. Joel Wallach's Dead Doctor's Don't Lie full lecture.
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84 views • November 11, 2021
Dr. Joel D. Wallach DVM ND, is a biomedical research pioneer, who spent more than 40 years observing and researching the effects of individual nutrients on health. His innovative perspective is derived from his background in veterinary medicine.
In order to keep animal products such as meat and dairy affordable, it is essential to prevent and cure disease. Through extensive medical research, Dr. Wallach was able to pinpoint the cause of many diseases as nutrient deficiencies. By replacing the missing essential nutrients with special formulas in the animal feed, a significant discovery was made. Disease can be cured, ailments eliminated and life prolonged simply by giving the body what it needs to “heal itself”.
In order to keep animal products such as meat and dairy affordable, it is essential to prevent and cure disease. Through extensive medical research, Dr. Wallach was able to pinpoint the cause of many diseases as nutrient deficiencies. By replacing the missing essential nutrients with special formulas in the animal feed, a significant discovery was made. Disease can be cured, ailments eliminated and life prolonged simply by giving the body what it needs to “heal itself”.
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