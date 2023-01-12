Illinois County Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Assault Weapons Ban, Deem Law Unconstitutional
At least 30 county sheriffs are refusing to enforce the newly-passed assault weapons ban because they contend it violates the Second Amendment.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act (HB 5471) bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines in the state. It also requires owners to register existing guns, among other provisions.
SOURCE:
https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocTypeID=HB&DocNum=5471&GAID=16&SessionID=110&LegID=139995
ARTICLE:
https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/illinois-county-sheriffs-refuse-to-enforce-assault-weapons-ban-deem-law-unconstitutional/
