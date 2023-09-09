Create New Account
ACTBLUE UPDATE ELECTION INTERFERENCE James interviews RealClearInvestigation’s Mark Hemingway
High Hopes
Sep 7, 2023


His reporting on Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss who previously admitted to illegal political contributions may be a central part of a complex operation to “[re]interpret the American Constitution in the light of progressive politics.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfAU-3zgKtc

Keywords
election interferenceomgjames okeefeswissact blueprogressive politicshansjorg wyssokeefe media groupreal clear investigationmark hemingwayillegal political contributions

