ACTBLUE UPDATE ELECTION INTERFERENCE James interviews RealClearInvestigation’s Mark Hemingway

O'Keefe Media Group
Sep 7, 2023
His reporting on Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss who previously admitted to illegal political contributions may be a central part of a complex operation to “[re]interpret the American Constitution in the light of progressive politics.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfAU-3zgKtc
=================================
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.