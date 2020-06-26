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David Icke on LondonReal - ROSE/ICKE IV - Who Gains With Civil Unrest??
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99 views • June 26, 2020
David Icke Reveals the Truth
In this interview David talks about :
1. Fighting Censorship
2. The Agenda Behind COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter
3. Stop Believing Mainstream Media
4. Stop Identifying With The Labels
5. How The Cult Wants To Divide And Conquer Us
6. Why Defunding The Police Is Wrong
7. Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter?
8. The Cult’s Agenda
9. George Soros And The Cult Against Humanity
10. Hypocrisy Of The 1%
11. Who Benefits?
12. How To Not Contribute To The Division
13. Stop Acquiescing
14. Why Removing The Statues Is Wrong
15. Why There’ll Be A Second Lockdown
16. Mind Control
17. How To Create Equality and Opportunity
18. We Need To Stop Acquiescing
19. How To Get Rid Of Fear
20. Live Your Life As If You Had 10 Minutes To Live
In this interview David talks about :
1. Fighting Censorship
2. The Agenda Behind COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter
3. Stop Believing Mainstream Media
4. Stop Identifying With The Labels
5. How The Cult Wants To Divide And Conquer Us
6. Why Defunding The Police Is Wrong
7. Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter?
8. The Cult’s Agenda
9. George Soros And The Cult Against Humanity
10. Hypocrisy Of The 1%
11. Who Benefits?
12. How To Not Contribute To The Division
13. Stop Acquiescing
14. Why Removing The Statues Is Wrong
15. Why There’ll Be A Second Lockdown
16. Mind Control
17. How To Create Equality and Opportunity
18. We Need To Stop Acquiescing
19. How To Get Rid Of Fear
20. Live Your Life As If You Had 10 Minutes To Live
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