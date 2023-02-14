Create New Account
Where have all Perth’s preying mantises gone? MVI_9873
Published Yesterday |
It is ages since is saw a large preying mantis in my yard, and I was delighted to find this baby, which would suggest an egg capsule has hatched, and maybe there are more. I hope so, as they are so rare around here these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

environmentclimatecricketsspidersbeetlesmothsadaptiongrasshoppersrachel carsonwestern australian flora and faunasilent springdamsel fliesnocturnal insectspreying mantises

