Where have all Perth’s preying mantises gone? MVI_9873

It is ages since is saw a large preying mantis
in my yard, and I was delighted to find this baby, which would suggest an egg
capsule has hatched, and maybe there are more. I hope so, as they are so rare
around here these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to
pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s,
while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these
days.
