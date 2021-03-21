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Weekly VAERS Update 1,739 Dead And 38,444 "Adverse Effects"
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220 views • March 21, 2021
VAERS update for week ending 03/21/2021 all numbers are up once again and there are crickets all around in the media as they continue to show their compliance in murder. welcometheeagle channel link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=40
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=40
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&;GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
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