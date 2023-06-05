Quo Vadis





Jun 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 3, 2023.





Dear children, My Jesus loves you and will never abandon you.





He is faithful to His Promises and will be with you.





Trust ye in Him who is your absolute good and knows you by name.





Do not be ye afraid! To human eyes all seems lost, but the Lord is in control of everything and the righteous will be victorious.





Take ye care of your spiritual life.





Dedicate ye part of your time to prayer and to listening to the Word of God.





Let ye My Lord speak to your heart.





Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Repent and turn to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life.





Your spiritual healing is in the Sacrament of Confession.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can ye understand the greatness of this Sacrament indispensable for your salvation.





Onward!





In the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart, humanity will see the Mighty Hand of God act in favour of His People.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar message Our Lady gave the following on May 14, 2014:





Dear children, do not lose hope.





The Lord is very near to you. You are loved one by one, by the Father, the Son, through the Holy Spirit.





Give the best of yourself in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you. He needs you.





Have courage.





Bring My appeals to all those who still do not know.





I come from heaven to lead you to My Jesus.





Be men and women of prayer.





Humanity is sick and needs healing.





Seek Jesus. Eat of His Word and the Eucharist.





Fear not.





God is in control of everything.





The victory of the Lord also shall be your victory.





You are heading towards a future of great trials, but be not discouraged.





My chosen will be well.





There will be no loss to those who are faithful.





The definitive triumph of My Immaculate Heart will bring peace to mankind.





It will be a time of joy for all my devotees. God wipes your tears and allows no more suffering.





Pray. I will speak to My Jesus for you.





Forward with joy.





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Holy Trinity.





Thank you for permitting Me to reunite with you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Be at peace.





