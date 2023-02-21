James O'Keefe OUT at Project Veritas -- Watch his Tearful + Emotional Goodbye

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Pioneer reporter James O'Keefe is out at project veritas, after a fight with a dishonest board of directors. Watch him here describe the events after his journalistic group took out Pfizer via director Jordan Trishton Walker. It's hard to imagine that these events or transpiring randomly right after the company's biggest story.
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