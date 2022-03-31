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Inactivated vaccines - new hope for vaccine skeptics?
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333 views • March 31, 2022
If you want to know whether the new Corona vaccines, Valneva and Novavax, are conventional inactivated vaccines or whether they’ve just “swapped the cheese in the mousetrap for salami” here, don’t miss this broadcast featuring two key expert voices.
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