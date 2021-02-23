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Why So Many Christians are Weak
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10 views • February 23, 2021
Why do so many Christian lack strong faith and Christ likeness? The weakness of character and dismal witness has not made for a strong and healthy witness of the Kingdom of God and the Lord Jesus Christ. Many who claim Christ seem hypocritical to the world and one another. Why? In our series of Growing in Grace Pastor Dan addresses many issues. The need for meat is required. Learn about this meat from our Sunday AM message. www.elhope.org
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