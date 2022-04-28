From D.C. Mandates to Shanghai Lockdowns, Who’s Making Billions From Covid?

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Economically, Covid-19 and Covid “management” have almost certainly influenced the rising inflation and supply-chain crises we see now around the world.
Yet, amid these multifaceted impacts of Covid-19 and associated policies, from the beginning until now, there have been people, businesses, and institutions making incredible fortunes.
From Washington D.C. Mandates to Shanghai Lockdowns, Who’s Making Billions From Covid? | Wide Angle
From America to China, I look at the global phenomenon of Covid-19 profiteering against the backdrop of everyday citizens’ distress, endangerment, and gross exploitation.