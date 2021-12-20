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Ontario Police Stations Closing Until Further Notice
theDTrain
theDTrain
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80 views • December 20, 2021
Toronto police Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19
https://archive.md/Ihdp4
The Toronto Police Service announced all of its buildings will be temporarily closed
https://archive.md/V8xDr
More than 100 Toronto police officers unvaccinated, now on unpaid leave, force says
https://archive.md/PnPK6
Our Community Police Centres are CLOSED until further notice
https://archive.md/2mKev
Statement from Chief Peter Sloly: Vaccination Policy
https://archive.md/2kYLp
St. Thomas police close headquarters to public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
https://archive.md/zOPIj
St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance
https://archive.md/wq3Ri
London Police Headquarters closed to the public starting Dec. 18
https://archive.md/3COar
Handful of London police staffers suspended over vaccine defiance
https://archive.md/AqjAQ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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