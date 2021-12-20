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Ontario Police Stations Closing Until Further Notice
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80 views • December 20, 2021
Toronto police Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19
https://archive.md/Ihdp4
The Toronto Police Service announced all of its buildings will be temporarily closed
https://archive.md/V8xDr
More than 100 Toronto police officers unvaccinated, now on unpaid leave, force says
https://archive.md/PnPK6
Our Community Police Centres are CLOSED until further notice
https://archive.md/2mKev
Statement from Chief Peter Sloly: Vaccination Policy
https://archive.md/2kYLp
St. Thomas police close headquarters to public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
https://archive.md/zOPIj
St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance
https://archive.md/wq3Ri
London Police Headquarters closed to the public starting Dec. 18
https://archive.md/3COar
Handful of London police staffers suspended over vaccine defiance
https://archive.md/AqjAQ
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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https://archive.md/Ihdp4
The Toronto Police Service announced all of its buildings will be temporarily closed
https://archive.md/V8xDr
More than 100 Toronto police officers unvaccinated, now on unpaid leave, force says
https://archive.md/PnPK6
Our Community Police Centres are CLOSED until further notice
https://archive.md/2mKev
Statement from Chief Peter Sloly: Vaccination Policy
https://archive.md/2kYLp
St. Thomas police close headquarters to public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
https://archive.md/zOPIj
St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance
https://archive.md/wq3Ri
London Police Headquarters closed to the public starting Dec. 18
https://archive.md/3COar
Handful of London police staffers suspended over vaccine defiance
https://archive.md/AqjAQ
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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