Stout Sunday: Aldi's Barrel Aged Stout 4.75/5*

Running 11% for the ABV, best guessed the IBUs at 55ish and an eldritch 98 for the SRM.

Well crafted without the hard bourbon punch on the nose or up front.

A nice interesting progression of the flavor profile.

A good solid brew.

