Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Douglas Macgregor: 1,000,000 Russian troops all the way around Ukraine | ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA
channel image
The Prisoner
8580 Subscribers
Shop now
694 views
Published Tuesday

Douglas Macgregor: Russia Ukraine: Massive Russian Offensive To END The War?

Interview with Gerald Celente on Jan 21, 2023

UKRAINE: Col. Douglas MacGregor tells Gerald Celente that the Ukrainian loses on the battlefield are "frightful," as more countries promise heavier weapons to Kyiv in preparations for a major Russian escalation.

Mirrored - GoTranscript Test

Keywords
russiawarukrainegerald celentedouglas macgregor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket