Douglas Macgregor: 1,000,000 Russian troops all the way around Ukraine | ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA

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Douglas Macgregor: Russia Ukraine: Massive Russian Offensive To END The War?
Interview with Gerald Celente on Jan 21, 2023
UKRAINE: Col. Douglas MacGregor tells Gerald Celente that the Ukrainian loses on the battlefield are "frightful," as more countries promise heavier weapons to Kyiv in preparations for a major Russian escalation.
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