© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Irish Teacher Enoch Burke who refused to embrace student requests to have they/them Gender neutral pronouns used in school has just had all his bank accounts frozen.
“My account is frozen, I can’t access my money, didn’t receive any notice & had €40,000 in the bank.”
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/