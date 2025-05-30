BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza Current Situation 5 Families Displacement Experiences May 2025
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1042 followers
29 views • 13 hours ago

Gaza Current Situation 5 Families Displacement Experiences May 2025

حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGNExcrUxs0&t

مكان نزوحنا الجديد ⛺️شوفوا مين نازح معنا ؟

Our new place of displacement ️ ️ show me who is displaced with us


سامح حمادة

@sameh_123

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah8qjaqtRGU

استحلفكم بالله لا احد يتجاهل المقطع غزة بتناديكم


يوميات أم يامن الفلسطينية

@Am.yamen97

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWennf03e6E

I swear to God that you ignore my walk from Gaza


 أسماء حسين

@Amass_Hussein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_2y2DHblZU


ليش تركنا الجنوب ونزحنا لشمال القطاع🤔 اصعب قرار بحياتنا منذ بداية الحرب

Let's leave the south and move to the north of the strip🤔 the most difficult decision of our life since the beginning of the war


سفرة ام يوسف من غزه

@emyouseef

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioSDqLqqIXQ


طلوعنا من الشمال لمواصي خانيونس بدموع الدم احنا في نكبه وما حدا سأل فينا

We came from the north to touch Khan Yunis with tears of blood, we are in mourning, and no one asked in US


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
