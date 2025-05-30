Gaza Current Situation 5 Families Displacement Experiences May 2025

حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGNExcrUxs0&t

مكان نزوحنا الجديد ⛺️شوفوا مين نازح معنا ؟

Our new place of displacement ️ ️ show me who is displaced with us





سامح حمادة

@sameh_123

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah8qjaqtRGU

استحلفكم بالله لا احد يتجاهل المقطع غزة بتناديكم





يوميات أم يامن الفلسطينية

@Am.yamen97

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWennf03e6E

I swear to God that you ignore my walk from Gaza





أسماء حسين

@Amass_Hussein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_2y2DHblZU





ليش تركنا الجنوب ونزحنا لشمال القطاع🤔 اصعب قرار بحياتنا منذ بداية الحرب

Let's leave the south and move to the north of the strip🤔 the most difficult decision of our life since the beginning of the war





سفرة ام يوسف من غزه

@emyouseef

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioSDqLqqIXQ





طلوعنا من الشمال لمواصي خانيونس بدموع الدم احنا في نكبه وما حدا سأل فينا

We came from the north to touch Khan Yunis with tears of blood, we are in mourning, and no one asked in US



