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Clive Palmer And The United Australia Party
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91 views • November 07, 2021
An exciting new era for Australia? Check this out and make up your mind. On the surface, it looks good, especially the number of members who have joined the party in such a short time.
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NOTE: There is no connection between the United Australia Party and this channel and this video is NOT a paid advertisement for the United Australia Party.
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NOTE: There is no connection between the United Australia Party and this channel and this video is NOT a paid advertisement for the United Australia Party.
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