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Everybody For Themselves!
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51 views • October 20, 2021
It takes a crisis to show us that globalism, elitist jet-setting, and open borders aren't actually the optimal way for nations to conduct business, but instead are imposed by a specific class of people who want to undo the entirety of civilization if it means their ability to travel is a little bit more convenient.
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Credits:
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Music ► Bayonetta, The Gates Of Hell
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Everybody For Themselves!
#Covid19 #Coronavirus #Wuhanflu
-----
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
-----
Credits:
Thumbnail ► ShortFatOtaku
Background ► CyromancerLex
Music ► Bayonetta, The Gates Of Hell
-----
Everybody For Themselves!
#Covid19 #Coronavirus #Wuhanflu
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