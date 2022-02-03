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Daily Beast Demons Attack Christian Doctors: Media Hates God, Needs Exorcism
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169 views • February 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Daily Beast is really putting in the work to deserve its name. They want to be the newspaper of the Beast of Revelation. The Daily Beast just put out a hit piece against Doctor Stella Immanuel, a Christian Doctor who prays over all of her Covid patients to help them through their recovery.
Beast System journalists are demonic. They hate religion, they hate Christ, they hate prayer. They worship a different god, the Golden Calf they call the vaccine, and they want you to receive communion in the form of a booster shot 4 or 6 or 12 times a year in order to serve the god of their Covidian religion. Truth and prayer work, and Dr. Stella Immanuel has had great success, helping hundreds of patients just this year. Dr. Stella joins the Stew Peters Show today to discuss how she is keeping her patients out of the killer hospitals.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwlak-daily-beast-demons-attack-christian-doctors-media-hates-god-needs-exorcism.html
The Daily Beast is really putting in the work to deserve its name. They want to be the newspaper of the Beast of Revelation. The Daily Beast just put out a hit piece against Doctor Stella Immanuel, a Christian Doctor who prays over all of her Covid patients to help them through their recovery.
Beast System journalists are demonic. They hate religion, they hate Christ, they hate prayer. They worship a different god, the Golden Calf they call the vaccine, and they want you to receive communion in the form of a booster shot 4 or 6 or 12 times a year in order to serve the god of their Covidian religion. Truth and prayer work, and Dr. Stella Immanuel has had great success, helping hundreds of patients just this year. Dr. Stella joins the Stew Peters Show today to discuss how she is keeping her patients out of the killer hospitals.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwlak-daily-beast-demons-attack-christian-doctors-media-hates-god-needs-exorcism.html
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