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Jared Taylor explains what the Juneteenth holiday means — nation-building for blacks and nation-wrecking for whites — and what it ought to mean: separate nations.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/06/juneteenth-they-want-their-independence-we-want-ours/
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