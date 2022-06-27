Jared Taylor explains what the Juneteenth holiday means — nation-building for blacks and nation-wrecking for whites — and what it ought to mean: separate nations.

The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/06/juneteenth-they-want-their-independence-we-want-ours/

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