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Shapes in the Shadows - Egyptian Oud and Guitar Improvisation
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30 views • January 24, 2021
Here is an improvisation where I started out with a 6/8 beat created on my Roland Handsonic first then improvised a track on my Egyptian Shehata Oud over it. The drums include doumbek, daf, shakers and some low tuned djembes. I also added a bell track to add some sharp ambiance to the mix. The strings were added last via Sample Tank 4 and the Miroslav Philharmonic library. I use my trusty You Rock midi guitar to trigger midi samples and it works way better than any midi guitar pickup I've tried. Towards the middle of the song I bring in my G&L Comanche electric guitar run through my Axe FX II. The Axe FX setting combines some drive in a Marshal style amp sim with some delay and reverb.
The overall mood of this improvisation is a bit dark and mysterious. I kind of imagine someone walking through a dark mist at night seeing strange creature silhouettes in the shadows while trying to ignore them as they try and find a place of light.
Thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood of this improvisation is a bit dark and mysterious. I kind of imagine someone walking through a dark mist at night seeing strange creature silhouettes in the shadows while trying to ignore them as they try and find a place of light.
Thanks for listening :-)
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