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It's Time to Wake Up and Ask Yourself Some Serious Questions Before Going Ahead
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70 views • July 25, 2021
You need to be Informed not just from one side of the story but on as many sides as you can. That is why Governments of the World cannot legally force you to take an experimental drug without 'Informed Consent'. The Nuremberg Trials after World War II made that an International Law. Informed Consent is your Right.
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