Wendy Bell: It's Fake, Russell Brand: Host LOSES IT, Benny Johnson: Fraudulent, Dan Bongino | EP1288 - Highlights Begin 08/12/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5aokt1-ep1288.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Comment of the Day - KRocky:

https://rumble.com/v5ak225-ep1287.html#comment-448701773





*** 7:28

Wendy Bell Radio 08/12 - It's All So Fake

https://rumble.com/embed/v58b3fh/?pub=2trvx





***

Russell Brand 08/12 - MSNBC Host LOSES IT With This Unhinged Lie About JD Vance

https://rumble.com/embed/v58b94l/?pub=2trvx





*** :55

Benny Johnson 08/12 - Fraudulent Organization EXPOSED For Donating THOUSANDS to DEMOCRATS in Trump Supporter's Name

https://rumble.com/embed/v57rzsd/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 08/12 - Shocking New Video Proves It Was A Coup (Ep 2306)

https://rumble.com/embed/v58blj9/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



