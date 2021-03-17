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Mike Adam's Emergency VACCINE ALERT Report, Ron Tyler Sees Magma Intrusion Everywhere, Earth Changes, and More: March 17, 2021
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2264 views • March 17, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.17.2021):
Mike Adam’s Situation Update, March 16, 2021 - Emergency VACCINE ALERT edition: https://www.brighteon.com/e86a8f0d-bae2-4c3c-926d-61c60c6e4c38
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https://www.technocracy.news/top-vaccine-expert-calls-for-moratorium-on-covid-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/
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Geologists discover powerful 'river of rocks' below Caribbean: https://phys.org/news/2021-03-geologists-powerful-river-caribbean.html
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Iceland bracing for volcanic eruption after many quakes: https://www.dw.com/en/iceland-bracing-for-volcanic-eruption-after-many-quakes/a-56893744
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Scary footage: In Ukraine, Mexico, and large hail hits Russia: https://youtu.be/96ZmtjC-lW0
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3-17-2021 Gotebo, Oklahoma - Large Tennis Ball Sized Hail: https://youtu.be/q9J2Owsh9yA
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New eruption of Mt Etna, Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹 March 17 2021: https://youtu.be/yHQgHMvGiuc
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Emergency Management Associates Cascadia March 15, 2021: https://youtu.be/hjjZwV2WtWw
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Why One Side of Earth Is Rapidly Getting Colder Than the Other: https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35841636/why-is-one-side-of-earth-losing-heat/
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Surge of Migrants at US-Mexico Border Leaves Journo “In Shock”: https://www.newswars.com/surge-of-migrants-at-us-mexico-border-leaves-journo-in-shock/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-numerous-illegal-immigrants-dead-after-getting-in-car-crash-while-running-from-cops
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Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-europe-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-d9b7322c11893bf6ce8598cd9eb48c5c
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Godfrey Bloom, “All the Banks are Broke!” https://robertdavidsteele.com/godfrey-bloom-all-the-banks-are-broke/
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This Information Could Destroy the COVID Hoax Forever: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6050fd58ce21bf47bd7bd110
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Project Moon Landing ...in Nevada Desert – WIKILEAKS: https://youtu.be/ranzCQpGE30
--
USDOT Says Driverless Trucks Likely To Replace Long-Haul Truckers First, Reduce Wages: https://www.transportationnation.com/usdot-says-driverless-trucks-likely-to-replace-long-haul-truckers-first-reduce-wages/
--
Professor: Energy Justice Police Will Track Your Carbon Footprints: https://www.technocracy.news/professor-energy-justice-police-will-track-your-carbon-footprints/
--
Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca COVID Shot in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-covid-shot-in-italy-manslaughter-investigation-launched/
--
Minnesota: https://apnews.com/article/health-minnesota-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-restaurants-76311a203dea9f8bd6a28c3c4e34d375
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https://apnews.com/article/eu-virus-pass-plan-allow-free-travel-summer-12408e4b968e03a289fe6aceac8f981f
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What you don’t know will kill you! https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=229606
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https://apnews.com/article/eu-von-der-leyen-astrazeneca-shortfalls-vaccine-campaign-1bd396328f83aaa718969c65a419e871
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Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-politics-coronavirus-pandemic-b2e5180c1ceab0cf21539db9ad97c8d6
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https://www.businessinsider.com/eu-proposes-vaccination-passport-coronavirus-2021-3
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.17.2021):
Mike Adam’s Situation Update, March 16, 2021 - Emergency VACCINE ALERT edition: https://www.brighteon.com/e86a8f0d-bae2-4c3c-926d-61c60c6e4c38
-
https://www.technocracy.news/top-vaccine-expert-calls-for-moratorium-on-covid-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/
--
Geologists discover powerful 'river of rocks' below Caribbean: https://phys.org/news/2021-03-geologists-powerful-river-caribbean.html
--
Iceland bracing for volcanic eruption after many quakes: https://www.dw.com/en/iceland-bracing-for-volcanic-eruption-after-many-quakes/a-56893744
--
Scary footage: In Ukraine, Mexico, and large hail hits Russia: https://youtu.be/96ZmtjC-lW0
--
3-17-2021 Gotebo, Oklahoma - Large Tennis Ball Sized Hail: https://youtu.be/q9J2Owsh9yA
--
New eruption of Mt Etna, Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹 March 17 2021: https://youtu.be/yHQgHMvGiuc
--
Emergency Management Associates Cascadia March 15, 2021: https://youtu.be/hjjZwV2WtWw
--
Why One Side of Earth Is Rapidly Getting Colder Than the Other: https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35841636/why-is-one-side-of-earth-losing-heat/
--
Surge of Migrants at US-Mexico Border Leaves Journo “In Shock”: https://www.newswars.com/surge-of-migrants-at-us-mexico-border-leaves-journo-in-shock/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-numerous-illegal-immigrants-dead-after-getting-in-car-crash-while-running-from-cops
--
Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-europe-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-d9b7322c11893bf6ce8598cd9eb48c5c
--
Godfrey Bloom, “All the Banks are Broke!” https://robertdavidsteele.com/godfrey-bloom-all-the-banks-are-broke/
--
This Information Could Destroy the COVID Hoax Forever: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6050fd58ce21bf47bd7bd110
--
Project Moon Landing ...in Nevada Desert – WIKILEAKS: https://youtu.be/ranzCQpGE30
--
USDOT Says Driverless Trucks Likely To Replace Long-Haul Truckers First, Reduce Wages: https://www.transportationnation.com/usdot-says-driverless-trucks-likely-to-replace-long-haul-truckers-first-reduce-wages/
--
Professor: Energy Justice Police Will Track Your Carbon Footprints: https://www.technocracy.news/professor-energy-justice-police-will-track-your-carbon-footprints/
--
Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca COVID Shot in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-covid-shot-in-italy-manslaughter-investigation-launched/
--
Minnesota: https://apnews.com/article/health-minnesota-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-restaurants-76311a203dea9f8bd6a28c3c4e34d375
--
https://apnews.com/article/eu-virus-pass-plan-allow-free-travel-summer-12408e4b968e03a289fe6aceac8f981f
--
What you don’t know will kill you! https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=229606
--
https://apnews.com/article/eu-von-der-leyen-astrazeneca-shortfalls-vaccine-campaign-1bd396328f83aaa718969c65a419e871
--
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-politics-coronavirus-pandemic-b2e5180c1ceab0cf21539db9ad97c8d6
--
https://www.businessinsider.com/eu-proposes-vaccination-passport-coronavirus-2021-3
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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