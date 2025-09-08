Cyberia (1994, Saturn)

Cyberia is an action-adventure originally developed by Xatrix Entertainment for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by Byse and published by Interplay (in North America, Europe and Japan) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for Playstation, 3DO, FM Towns and PC-98. It was later re-released for macOS and Linux.



The story is set in the year 2027. The world is controlled by two rival superpowers, the western-bloc Free World Alliance and the east-bloc Cartel. Transmissions from an FWA spy reveal the location of a secret multi-national laboratory deep within Siberia, the Cyberia Complex, where a mysterious weapon is being developed. FWA leader Devlin frees a cyber-hacker named Zak from prison and sends him to infiltrate the complex and discover the true nature of the Cyberia weapon.



Cyberia is a mix between Rebel Assault and a puzzle game. You have rail-shooter and other shooting sequences, just like in Rebel Assault, but you also explore some environments on foot and you need to sometimes solve logic puzzles. You cannot move around freely, Zak can only move directly to certain points. Apart from his weapon, Zak has glasses which incorporate three different scanning techniques. There is an infrared scanner for heat traces, a magnetic scanner to look through objects and a scanner for biological material.

