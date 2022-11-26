Create New Account
What is Web 3.0
A new economy is here to replace our old failing economy. This Blockchain is for the people. You are in control of your Identification. Not the big corporations. Big corporations keep the money they make on your data. Here on this blockchain, you earn dividends, on the information YOU want to share. We're a sharing economy, and we're building more for the world. For more information on CrowdPoint Technologies Blockchain. Here ⁣⁣https://tinyurl.com/CrowdPoint-Technology 

