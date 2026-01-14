Consciousness, Time & Reality Creation — A Deep Conversation with Clif High

In this wide-ranging and often challenging conversation on Jan. 7, 2026, Clif High joins Brian Ruhe for a deep exploration of consciousness, time, reality creation, extraterrestrial life, and humanity’s future. Drawing on decades of work in predictive linguistics, Clif questions many assumptions found in UFO culture, spirituality, medicine, and materialist science, arguing that consciousness is the primary reality, with physical existence emerging from it rather than the other way around.





Clif explains his view that time is not linear but experienced as an “eternal now,” and that the future is not something that simply happens to humanity. Instead, it is continuously co-created through intention, emotion, perception, and awareness. From this perspective, manifestation is not fantasy but a natural process of consciousness interacting with itself within what he calls the event stream.





The discussion moves into UFOs and extraterrestrial intelligence, where Clif expresses skepticism toward narratives involving external beings manipulating or altering human consciousness. He suggests that many reported alien encounters may be internally generated experiences shaped by belief systems, emotional states, and cultural conditioning. Brian contributes survey data showing that many UFO experiencers report positive and transformative outcomes, while Clif cautions against frameworks that reduce human agency or encourage fear-based interpretations.

Additional topics include karma, ethics, and healing. Clif describes karma as a natural balancing function rather than moral judgment, emphasizing honesty, emotional clarity, and coherence as essential for effective manifestation. He also shares personal experiences related to illness recovery, non-ordinary states of awareness, and information access, while warning against literal or sensational interpretations of such experiences.

The conversation concludes with Clif’s outlook for the coming years, including predictions of disruption in 2026, technological emergence in 2027, and increasing tension between governments and non-human intelligences in the years that follow. Despite areas of disagreement, the discussion remains grounded in a shared recognition that human consciousness is far more powerful—and far less understood—than modern society typically acknowledges.





