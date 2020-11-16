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A whirlwind tour of the Milky Way.
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8 views • November 16, 2020
I describe how God can take the solar system on a whirlwind tour for a thousand years around the black-hole at the center of our galaxy. We will build fantastic things using new technology that didn't come from fallen angels.
We will put away the carnal mind and- "let this mind be in you which was in Christ Jesus. I also describe how we are all cards in a great deck and decks unto ourselves.
And Papa Yahweh's deck is the original and in perfect order. Royal flush in every suit. I can never beat his hand and neither can you.
We will put away the carnal mind and- "let this mind be in you which was in Christ Jesus. I also describe how we are all cards in a great deck and decks unto ourselves.
And Papa Yahweh's deck is the original and in perfect order. Royal flush in every suit. I can never beat his hand and neither can you.
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