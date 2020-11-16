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Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - First Vaccine Risk Assessment Conference (2019)
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8 views • November 16, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presents the keynote address at the First Vaccine Risk Assessment Conference held on October 26, 2019. Vaccines are a hallmark of modern medicine. New advances in Systems Biology, Precision, and Personalized Medicine offer tools for mechanistic analysis of the innate and adaptive immune systems. The Vaccine Risk Assessment Conference goes beyond VAXX & ANTI-VAXX to create Risk Assessment Methods for Vaccines with modern tools of Systems Biology, Precision & Personalized Medicine.
Source:
https://vashiva.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva/videos
Source:
https://vashiva.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva/videos
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