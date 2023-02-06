Comparing Carl Higdon drawing to a TV series SciFi around the same time cross with Pascagoula case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#film #tvshows #famouscharacters
short only see Chat w/Paul 112
Comparing characters from TV Show to that of YOU-F_OH famous cases
to see if possible Fraud and deception to fool researched and fans of
Higdon.. see the 5 hour full break down of this case from the full story
to the so-called credible evidence or IS IT?