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Dr Vernon Coleman - Everything that Has Happened Was Meant to Happen
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85 views • September 20, 2020
What the hell has happened to people? I am appalled at how easily people have become so compliant and have accepted the Government lies. Not a few were wearing gloves. Damn it I saw two people wearing masks with gloves in matching colours. I fear they probably thought they looked cool and well-dressed. It won’t be long before they will be wearing masks everywhere they go, including out of doors. And then, when they sufficiently cowed, the Government will order them to wear masks indoors. And they will. Some will sleep in them – and doubtless die in them.
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