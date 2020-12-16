URGENT: Good News Prophecy 11/17/2020

A message from Christa Elisha. She saw a vision and Pastor Stan believes it is indeed from the Lord. This is to encourage you that all the prayers in September and October has not fallen to the ground.Make sure you join in at www.watchprophecyclub.com to watch (for free) all 9 of our Occult DVD's online. It will be available for the rest of the month of October, as well as the whole month of November 2020.Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comDon't forget to mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comTo watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:www.watchprophecyclub.comIf you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com