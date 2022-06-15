Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor a Liar? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.03.19)

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Dr Daniels shares the survey results from doctors themselves. What they lie about, how often and why. Tune in. Think Happens.
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